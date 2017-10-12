NFL monitoring Oakland air quality, but game remains unchanged for now

Getty Images

Poor air quality in Oakland has affected the Raiders’ practices this week, but for now, the team’s game against the Chargers remains as scheduled. The NFL said it will continue to keep an eye on the situation.

“We continue to monitor air-quality conditions in the Bay Area and are in close communication with both the Raiders and Chargers, as well as local authorities,” NFL spokesman Michael Signora said. “At this point, the game remains scheduled for Sunday in Oakland.”

The wildfires in Northern California have caused the Environmental Protection Agency to downgrade the air quality in Northern California.

The StubHub Center, the Chargers’ home in Carson, already has an MLS match scheduled for Sunday. The 49ers’ facility in Santa Clara is available, but the wildfires have affected the air quality there, too.