Panthers, Eagles tied 10-10 at half

The defenses dominated the first half with the Eagles and Panthers tied 10-10.

The Eagles gained 151 yards and the Panthers 122. The Panthers’ only touchdown was set up by a 25-yard Christian McCaffrey punt return, and the Eagles’ touchdown was set up by a Rasul Douglas interception after Cam Newton got his arm hit.

Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham split a sack of Newton, and the Eagles got three other hits on the Panthers quarterback. The Panthers got three sacks, including Julius Peppers‘ 150th career sack, and had three other hits on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Newton completed 13 of 20 passes for 102 yards and the interception. He had a 16-yard touchdown run and is the Panthers’ leading rusher with 29 yards on five carries.

Wentz completed 8 of 15 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, a 1-yard pass to Zach Ertz.

Panthers Pro Bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly left on the Eagles’ touchdown drive after slipping and having guard Brandon Brooks land on him. He jogged to the locker room, and the Panthers have yet to update his status.