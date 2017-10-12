Panthers finally run for something, score touchdown

Getty Images

The Panthers tried running, it just wasn’t working. Then the guy they’d prefer not to run too much actually made it work.

Cam Newton just dashed for a 16-yard touchdown, giving the Panthers a 10-3 lead over the Eagles in the second quarter.

Prior to that, the Eagles had stuffed any Panthers attempt to move the ball on the ground.

They had seven carries for 5 yards prior to Newton’s touchdown, and that included an 8-yard gain by wide receiver Curtis Samuel on an end-around.

The Eagles entered the game second in the league in run defense, averaging 62.8 yards per game allowed. They were well ahead of that pace before Newton took off. The Panthers would like to limit his carries out of self-preservation, and he’s been able to pass well enough lately he hasn’t had to.