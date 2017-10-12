Paxton Lynch resumes throwing after shoulder injury

Getty Images

Paxton Lynch wasn’t able to win the Broncos’ starting quarterback job this preseason, and then he wasn’t even able to suit up because of a shoulder injury.

And while Trevor Siemian has taken the job and run with it, Lynch is at least able to get back to work.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, Lynch resumed throwing after practice Wednesday, his first on-field work since a preseason sprain of his right shoulder.

“For Day 1, it felt good,’’ Lynch said. “I just know it’s OK to start throwing and the doctor said we’ll progress from there.’’

It wasn’t a full workout, a total of 15 throws, so he’s not going to be pushing Brock Osweiler out of the backup job anytime soon.