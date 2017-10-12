Raiders mum on potential impact of smoke on Sunday’s game

Horrific wildfires that have killed more than 20 and destroyed thousands of acres in the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the fires limited Raiders practice on Wednesday, and Thursday’s session also could be affected.

The bigger question is Sunday, when the Raiders will host the Chargers at 1:25 p.m. local time.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders have no comment as to whether an “alternate date, time or location” for the game has been or is being developed. The NFL has not responded to a request for comment from PFT on the issue.

Gehlken notes that the air quality was actually worse on Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m. local time than it was Wednesday at the same time.

“It smells like someone’s barbecuing, to be honest,” quarterback Derek Carr said, via Gehlken. “That’s what I thought. I didn’t know that it would travel like that. My heart really goes out to the families, though. When something like that happens and then someone tells you what it really is, you just sit there and think you’re fortunate; you’re blessed. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families that have lost houses, loved ones.”

In addition to the smell, ash has been falling from the sky at times.

The options are limited. Moving the game to Monday or Tuesday won’t work, because the Raiders host the Chiefs next Thursday. (And that’s a separate problem, potentially.)

The easiest solution would be to flip the home games in the twice-per-year series, with the Chargers hosting the game now and the Raiders hosting the rematch in Week 17.

If the game moves to a place other than the 27,000-seat StubHub Center, it would have to be moved to an NFL stadium, given the infrastructure associated with the replay process. And the L.A. Coliseum would be a potentially fascinating alternative, given the lingering throng of Raiders partisans who reside in the area.

  1. Yeah. Because there aren’t like a hundred other college football stadiums in California that couldn’t host the game and aren’t actually in better shape than their current stadium. Oh wait…

  2. I know of a place that can host an NFL game on Sunday, it’s a place called San Diego. I here they have a NFL ready stadium that is free on Sundays. A lot of people who are Raider fans and anti-Charger fans in the area too so it will feel just like both a Raider and Charger home game too!

  4. Frazier28/7 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 1:18 pm
    Yeah. Because there aren’t like a hundred other college football stadiums in California that couldn’t host the game and aren’t actually in better shape than their current stadium. Oh wait…
    ———————————-
    The point is to have the place available for use and set up for an NFL game in the next 72 hours, AND not be so far out of the way that anyone who already has tickets can actually use them. Most of those “hundred other facilities” won’t work.

