Raiders receiver Amari Cooper says the ball will eventually find him

Getty Images

Oakland Raiders receiver Amari Cooper hasn’t surpassed 10 yards receiving in any of the team’s last three games against Washington, Denver and Baltimore.

Coincidentally, the Raiders have lost all three games and failed to score more than 17 points in any of the three contests. While Derek Carr‘s back injury hasn’t helped, Cooper’s lack of production has been an issue as well.

Cooper has faith that the ball will get to him consistently sooner than later.

“Just keep being me, just keep doing me, stay true to who I am and the ball will find me,” Cooper said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com.

The two-time Pro Bowl receiver has caught just 13 of 33 targets he’s received this season. He caught one pass for six yards on five targets against the Redskins, two passes for nine yards on eight targets against the Broncos, and one pass for eight yards on two targets against the Ravens.

“I’m just being me, man,” Cooper said. “I like to play well so, hopefully, in this next game, I’ll have a few catches and kind of get back on (track).”

Cooper posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in his first two years in Oakland. He has just 118 yards on 13 receptions through five games this season.