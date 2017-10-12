Raiders shorten practice as wildfires affect air quality

Getty Images

The wildfires ravaging California led the Raiders to cut short practice on Wednesday, as the air quality made it difficult to breathe.

The Raiders cut short practice by about 30 minutes, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“You definitely could smell it,” Raiders running back Jalen Richard said. “We’ll see. They asked us about how we feel.”

Many high school and youth sporting events have been canceled because of fears about smoke inhalation. Tom Flannigan, a spokesman for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, said the whole area is affected.

“We’re seeing the worst air quality ever recorded in many parts of the Bay Area,” he said. “The entire Bay Area population is likely being affected by the smoke.”

Fires in California have burned 170,000 acres and killed 23 people this week.