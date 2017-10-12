Rishard Matthews tweets he’s done if NFL makes national anthem rule

Getty Images

Titans receiver Rishard Matthews threatened to quit if the NFL makes it mandatory to stand for the national anthem. Owners are expected to discuss the issue next week.

Matthews answered a tweet that asked: “If NFL makes new rule on anthem will you still stay in locker room and face the fine/penalty?” He tweeted, “No I will be done playing football.”

Matthews since has deleted the tweet, but Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com posted a screen shot.

Since President Trump’s Sept. 23 criticism of NFL players’ national anthem protests, Matthews has vowed to continue kneeling until the President apologizes. In the three games since, the Titans collectively stayed in the locker room once, and Matthews stayed in the locker room until after the national anthem twice.

Matthews announced Sept. 28 he was donating $75,000 to a group of “organizations working in oppressed communities.” The receiver explained he didn’t want his protest seen as a “publicity stunt.”