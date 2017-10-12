Saints promote Adam Bighill

Getty Images

The Saints promoted linebacker Adam Bighill from the practice squad Thursday.

Bighill played 14 special teams plays in the season opener, but the Saints cut him before signing him to the practice squad. The former CFL star had a team-leading 20 tackles, a sack and an interception in the preseason.

Bighill could play on special teams Sunday while serving as a backup linebacker option.

The Saints also signed linebacker Gabe Martin to the practice squad. They cut Martin on Wednesday to make room for Gerald Hodges.