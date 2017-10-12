Saints trying to be first team with no turnovers through first five games

The Saints didn’t have any turnovers last week, which isn’t a big surprise since they had a bye week.

The Saints also didn’t turn the ball over during the first four weeks of the season. That’s a more impressive achievement as it made them one of only three teams to avoid a turnover in the first four games of a season. Neither of the other teams — the 1995 Rams and 2013 Titans — made it through a fifth game without a giveaway, which gives the Saints a chance to make some history against the Lions this weekend.

Quarterback Drew Brees said he was surprised to learn that was the case, although it’s not for a lack of working on ball control.

“Listen, it’s a big emphasis,” Brees said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. “We talk about it every game. It’s the No. 1 key to victory every time we go into a game — if you can take care of the football and end up on the plus side of the turnover ratio, you give yourself a much better chance to win. You still dial up the plays and play aggressive, you still take shots when you can. But also I think it’s just understanding when it’s OK to take a chance and then maybe when it’s OK to just make sure the ball stays in your hands. You can’t paralyze yourself, but I think it’s just smart football.”

The Lions are third in the league with 11 takeaways through their first five games, so they should provide a good test as the Saints make their bid for a new accomplishment.

  2. The biggest reason for the Saints logging zero turnovers is Drew Brees. He has yet to throw a risky pass while trying to do too much, although Luke Keuechly’s drop says otherwise. The future HOF QB has actually improved his game this year (at age 38) by being more patient and cautious with the football.

    Also, the typically inept Saints defense was ranked #32 after the first two games. But the same unit was ranked #1 based just on the 3rd and 4th weeks, creating turnovers aplenty.

    I hate to sound like John Madden, but if you create more turnovers then you give up, you’re going to win a lot of games.

  4. Truly one of the most underrated players I’ve seen in my lifetime.
    Not according to Patriot fans… Tom Brady is 10 Trillion times better than any other QB… NOT!

