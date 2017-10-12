Saints trying to be first team with no turnovers through first five games

Getty Images

The Saints didn’t have any turnovers last week, which isn’t a big surprise since they had a bye week.

The Saints also didn’t turn the ball over during the first four weeks of the season. That’s a more impressive achievement as it made them one of only three teams to avoid a turnover in the first four games of a season. Neither of the other teams — the 1995 Rams and 2013 Titans — made it through a fifth game without a giveaway, which gives the Saints a chance to make some history against the Lions this weekend.

Quarterback Drew Brees said he was surprised to learn that was the case, although it’s not for a lack of working on ball control.

“Listen, it’s a big emphasis,” Brees said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. “We talk about it every game. It’s the No. 1 key to victory every time we go into a game — if you can take care of the football and end up on the plus side of the turnover ratio, you give yourself a much better chance to win. You still dial up the plays and play aggressive, you still take shots when you can. But also I think it’s just understanding when it’s OK to take a chance and then maybe when it’s OK to just make sure the ball stays in your hands. You can’t paralyze yourself, but I think it’s just smart football.”

The Lions are third in the league with 11 takeaways through their first five games, so they should provide a good test as the Saints make their bid for a new accomplishment.