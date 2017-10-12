Sam Bradford again out at Vikings practice

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 12, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT
Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford missed practice again today, indicating that his knee injury will cause him to miss yet another game.

Although the Vikings haven’t said whether Bradford will play on Sunday against the Packers, it’s hard to believe he would play after missing the first two practices of this week.

Bradford started and played very well in Week One, but he suffered a knee injury that caused him to miss the next three games. He then returned for Week Five but couldn’t finish the game against the Bears as his knee continued to bother him.

The Vikings will presumably go with Case Keenum, who started the three games Bradford missed and relieved Bradford on Monday night, again on Sunday. Keenum has played fairly well this season, with four touchdown passes and no interceptions.

  3. I don’t think any Viking fan expects Bradford to play again any time soon. After his lackluster performance on Monday night, he looks at least a few weeks away. I won’t be surprised if he doesn’t play another down this season, especially if Bridgewater gets activated.

  5. He has no cartilage left in his injured knee. Diggs was wide open long and he couldn’t step into the throw, it was just too painful for him. I can’t imagine him coming back.

  7. Bradford is done going forward after this year, no one is going to sign him as a franchise QB again next season because no one knows if he can get thru the games week in and week out. I am surprised he is sitting out being its just knee soreness with no strained ligaments and nothing torn, he needs to man up and get out there on the field given the Million’s of Dollars the Vikings are paying him, they aren’t paying him to be an emotional rah-rah cheerleader on the sidelines. I feel sorry for Vikings fans, first Cook and Now Bradford, and they definitely won’t have a QB either way next year as they didn’t pick-up Bridgewater’s option and he to becomes a free agent.

  9. Two major surgeries on the same knee are taking their toll. Based upon the way he looked the other night, after three weeks rest, I wouldn’t be surprised if he is done.

    Keenum can be relatively affective with a good supporting cast. Name him the starter and turn him loose with the offense. When Bridgewater comes back let Bradford go and ride out the year, for better or worse with those two.

  10. What am I missing here? He was out for 3 weeks, came back and played like he was just shot in the knee and a few days later we are surprised that he is not practicing? I agree with the above comment… why is this news?

  12. Not sure Vikings fans need updates on whether Sam practiced or not. He looked very hurt. It sure does seem like we won’t see him out there any time soon.

  17. The Vikings finally got a well officiated game on Monday against the Bears and won. That’s why I think we can beat the Packers this week without Bradford. Whenever the refs are fair we win. Whenever we lose to the Packers it’s usually because of bad officiating.

  18. Trades are always best assessed 3 years after the fact. You got to hand to it Philadelphia, they fleeced the Vikings big time for Bradrford, maybe not Herschel Walker big time but a close seecond.

  20. shooter28 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 2:39 pm
    Bradford is done going forward after this year, no one is going to sign him as a franchise QB again next season because no one knows if he can get thru the games week in and week out. I am surprised he is sitting out being its just knee soreness with no strained ligaments and nothing torn, he needs to man up and get out there on the field given the Million’s of Dollars the Vikings are paying him, they aren’t paying him to be an emotional rah-rah cheerleader on the sidelines. I feel sorry for Vikings fans, first Cook and Now Bradford, and they definitely won’t have a QB either way next year as they didn’t pick-up Bridgewater’s option and he to becomes a free agent.
    ———————————————————–
    They definitely won’t have a QB? Well, Bridgewater will NOT be a free agent if he doesn’t end up being activated. And, even if he did play and was successful, why wouldn’t the Vikings be able to sign him to a new contract? In addition, Kennum has not looked bad, a lot better than many others in the league. Are you saying that they couldn’t sign him either?

