Sam Bradford again out at Vikings practice

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford missed practice again today, indicating that his knee injury will cause him to miss yet another game.

Although the Vikings haven’t said whether Bradford will play on Sunday against the Packers, it’s hard to believe he would play after missing the first two practices of this week.

Bradford started and played very well in Week One, but he suffered a knee injury that caused him to miss the next three games. He then returned for Week Five but couldn’t finish the game against the Bears as his knee continued to bother him.

The Vikings will presumably go with Case Keenum, who started the three games Bradford missed and relieved Bradford on Monday night, again on Sunday. Keenum has played fairly well this season, with four touchdown passes and no interceptions.