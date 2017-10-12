Sammy Watkins is frustrated, but isn’t lashing out about lack of targets

Getty Images

Rams wide receiver Sammy Watkins still isn’t sure what his role is, or whether it will grow. But he’s at least handling it well.

After tweeting out some curious comments earlier in the week, Watkins told reporters yesterday he’s staying calm about it.

Via Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register, Watkins was asked if his role could be increased, and he replied: “I don’t know.”

He’s fifth among Rams players in targets and fourth in catches, but he didn’t have a catch last week against the Seahawks.

“As a player, of course you’re going to be frustrated,” Watkins said. “I don’t know a player, a wide receiver, that’s not frustrated throughout the game if you’re not getting the ball. Each week, it could change. They had certain coverage that kind of took me out of the game, and that’s part of the game.”

Because there’s a clear talent difference between Watkins and the rest of the Rams receivers, he generally draws the other team’s best cornerback. But he’s talked with coach Sean McVay about his lack of involvement, and he’s facing the league’s best pass defense this week (the Jaguars), so there might not be an immediate uptick.

“Those guys are great players, but leave no doubt, we’ve got a great room,” Watkins said. “We’re going to compete. We’re going to be open. We’re going to make plays. For me, it’s just to continue to show Jared that I can gain his confidence, to keep getting open and show McVay that I’m open. Hopefully everything will start working out.”

So far, it’s been civil. And even though he downplayed the economic factor, Watkins is in a contract year, so he has reasons both personal and team-related to want more of the action.