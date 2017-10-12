Steelers say Chiefs will see James Harrison on Sunday

Getty Images

The Steelers have left linebacker James Harrison on the inactive list the last two weeks, but it sounds like he’ll be in uniform this weekend.

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler didn’t outline a role that Harrison, who has played seven snaps all year after the team called him a “relief pitcher” for starters T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree, but did say that the Chiefs should be ready for him.

“Well, it’s always good to have James Harrison when you play Kansas City and let their offensive tackle see him,” Butler said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’ll just say that. … See him. I’ll leave it at that. You can imagine what might happen.”

Harrison had a sack against the Chiefs in last season’s playoff matchup and he also drew a holding penalty on left tackle Eric Fisher on a successful two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs did not score on the retry, allowing the Steelers to advance with an 18-16 win.