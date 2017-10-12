Thanksgiving “earliest” possible return date for David Johnson

Getty Images

The Cardinals traded for Adrian Peterson this week and the running back should get an extended run in the lineup before there’s any chance that David Johnson will be back in the picture.

Johnson is about to miss his fifth game since being placed on injured reserve with a dislocated wrist, which puts him a week away from the first date he can be designated to return and resume practicing. The first game he would be eligible to play would be a November 9th matchup with the Seahawks.

He said Wednesday, via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, that his rehab is “going great” and didn’t want to put a timetable on his return, but coach Bruce Arians was willing to do that during an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio. Arians said that the “earliest” Johnson would return is Thanksgiving.

The Cardinals have six games on the schedule after Thanksgiving, starting with a November 29 game against the Jaguars. The next few weeks should shed some more light on when and if Johnson will be back on the field this year.