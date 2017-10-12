Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Taking a look back at the Bills’ draft class at the bye.

Dolphins QB Jay Cutler, Mr. Glass Half Full.

Patriots LB David Harris is ready to play a role against his old team, if needed.

Jets QB Josh McCown is ready to face the “standard” in Tom Brady.

The Ravens need to show some consistency.

The Bengals think they’ve pushed through a rough start and are actually a good team.

Browns LB Jamie Collins returned to practice.

Steelers RT Marcus Gilbert is set to return this week.

The Texans are closer to getting CB Kevin Johnson back on the field.

Colts fans need to be patient, since QB Andrew Luck is.

The Jaguars think they deserve more respect for their pass defense.

The Titans have a chance to end the league’s longest streak against a single opponent.

Broncos WR Isaiah McKenzie could be earning a larger role.

Chiefs OLB Dee Ford returned to the practice field.

Chargers RB Melvin Gordon is sparking an improvement in the run game.

Former Raiders WR Cliff Branch is among the people to lose his home to wildfires.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is enjoying his growing role as an advertising pitchman.

Former players are taking shots at Giants coach Ben McAdoo.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz is getting more and more influence over the offense.

Washington RB Rob Kelly is still a long shot to play this week.

Bears LB Danny Trevathan says there are no hard feelings from Packers WR Davante Adams.

With the Lions offense lagging, there’s pressure on Jim Bob Cooter.

Packers RB Aaron Jones is benefitting from good downfield blocking.

The Vikings can’t overlook the Packers run game now.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan is willing to take the blame for their early offensive issues.

Panthers TE Greg Olsen is missing the camaraderie in the locker room.

Saints LT Terron Armstead isn’t ready to commit to playing this week.

Buccaneers S Justin Evans is taking advantage of his opportunity.

Cardinals RB Adrian Peterson said being shipped to the desert was an answer to his prayers.

Rams coach Sean McVay doesn’t mind having to keep multiple offensive players happy.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says he’s learning plenty about his players during losses.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson can’t keep taking hits at this rate.