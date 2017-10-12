Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski limited in Thursday’s practice

AP

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was spotted on the field at the start of Wednesday’s practice, but he wound up being listed as a non-participant when the team released its injury report later in the day.

Brady was spotted on the field at the start of Thursday’s practice as well and he wound up doing more once the session was closed to the media. Brady was listed as a limited participant in the practice as he deals with an injury to his left shoulder.

Brady said Wednesday that he’ll play against the Jets this weekend. Thursday’s practice work suggests that will be the case.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski also got in a limited practice on Thursday. He joined Brady as a non-participant on Wednesday, although there’s more reason to fear he won’t play as he sat out their Week Five win with a thigh injury.

Cornerback Eric Rowe also missed that game and was the only Patriots player out of practice on Thursday. Left tackle Nate Solder, who didn’t work on Wednesday for reasons unrelated to injury, was back on the field.