Travis Kelce full participant in practice, Tyreek Hill added to injury report

There were injury-related developments for Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith‘s top two targets on Thursday.

The positive development was that tight end Travis Kelce went from not practicing on Wednesday to full participation in Thursday’s session. Kelce was put in the concussion protocol on Sunday night after a head injury, but the change in status would seem to bode well for his chances of getting cleared in time to face the Steelers.

The other development was not so positive. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was listed as a limited participant with a hamstring injury. Hill wasn’t on the injury report at all on Wednesday, so it’s a new injury and one that will bear watching as the Chiefs wrap up the practice week on Friday.

Wide receiver Albert Wilson and center Mitch Morse were limited after not practicing on Wednesday while linebacker Justin Houston, wide receiver Chris Conley, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and safety Steven Terrell remained out.