Willie Snead feels he has to prove his worth to Saints

Wide receiver Willie Snead played a big role in the Saints offense the last two seasons, catching 141 passes while playing over 65 percent of the snaps each year.

A three-game suspension and a hamstring injury have kept Snead from playing any role on this year’s offense, but that could change this week. Snead is practicing and coach Sean Payton says he’s over the injury, which leaves him with the task of showing that he’s capable of doing the same things he’s done in the past.

“I think once the weeks go by, I’ll be back to where I was before,” Snead said, via ESPN.com. “I just think I’ve got to work a little bit harder. I’ve got to prove my worth, and once those opportunities come I have to take advantage. I feel like I do have something to prove right now to not only myself but to my teammates, the coaches, the Who-Dat fans, that I’ve been in a bad place but right now I’m past that. I’m ready to move on and help this team.”

Michael Thomas is the clear No. 1 receiver for the Saints with Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram next on the list of targets for Drew Brees‘ passes. That’s a change from last year when Snead and Brandin Cooks followed Thomas and things could shift back if Snead proves to be the right man for the job once again.