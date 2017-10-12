With 49ers next on schedule, Kirk Cousins gets asked about his future

Posted by Josh Alper on October 12, 2017, 9:29 AM EDT
With Kirk Cousins playing out the year on the franchise tag, there’s a very real possibility that he’ll be heading to a new team in 2018.

Given his past working relationship with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan when Shanahan was with the Redskins and the 49ers’ need for a long-term answer at quarterback, there’s been talk that Cousins could make the jump to Santa Clara. With the 49ers in Washington this weekend, that talk seeped into a conference call with 49ers reporters on Wednesday.

Cousins said his thoughts are on the present and not the future.

“There’s just so much to do between now and then,” Cousins said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “This league is so challenging. It’s about right now. And it’s about doing all I can right now to hopefully be in a position to where Washington won’t let me leave, or doesn’t want to leave because I’ve done my job. So that’s where my focus lies. We’ll see how it all shakes out.”

While it’s hard to imagined the 49ers won’t be in the mix for Cousins if he hits the open market, speculating about what’s going to happen in March in October is a good way to wind up looking silly. There are too many variables involved, which makes it a much sounder plan to concentrate on the 12 games left in this season and then figure it all out from there.

16 responses to “With 49ers next on schedule, Kirk Cousins gets asked about his future

  5. It’s too early to tell when the 49ers will be drafting, but at 0-5, they’re looking at a pretty high pick. There are a few QB’s coming out this year that will be much better than Cousins, and much, much cheaper. The only way the 49ers sign Cousins is if they have no confidence in John Lynch’s ability to evaluate and draft a great QB. Lynch would be wise (and I’m sure he is) to pass that duty on to someone else. It might not be a bad idea to get Kyle’s dad, Mike Shanahan involved in the process.

  6. San Fran seemed like such a good opportunity in the preseason.
    But Shanahan has definitely made Cousins’ decision a lot harder.
    Unless, of course, working for Dan Snyder and Bruce Allen is truly as-awful as some have claimed.

  7. Cousins is talented and seems like a level headed dude. I hope that he takes off for another team and kills it, leaving Washington back at square one again. The skins brougt it on themselves.

  8. If the 49ers had a franchise QB who could get off to fast starts and improve our Redzone efficiency we’ll be at least 4-1 or 3-2.

    2018 options..

    1.Kirk Cousins
    2. Even though Sam Darnold and Josh Allen may be better,
    Josh Rosen may be more of what Kyle’s looking for. A natural born pure passer who does everything instinctively well.

  9. speculating about what’s going to happen in March in October is a good way to wind up looking silly

    I can speculate without looking silly. Someone will give him a HUGE paycheck in March. That’s something you can count on.

  11. I’m a Niners fan and it’s hard for me to say this but: at 0-5 (and likely soon to be 0-6), San Francisco isn’t looking like a destination I’d like to go to if I was one of the better veteran QBs with the freedom to choose my team in Free Agency.

  12. He has an overinflated sense of his own value after being tagged twice and they have money to burn. I’d love to see them waste it on a guy who’s little better than journeyman-quality.

  13. Kirk to 9ers makes sense in a lot of ways. But what if Eli suddenly retires after the season. Or Brady, or Brees, or Roethlisberger. Suddenly there’s some much more interesting options for him to think about, with better teams or markets. Not to mention certain teams getting desperate at the right time, who think they are the right QB away from contention (Vikings, Bengals, Cardinals, Jaguars

    We can all be sure of one thing, and that’s that he won’t be back in Washington. They didn’t want him when he was affordable, suddenly they would want him at the hyper-inflated price they stupidly created? Umm, no.

    The only reasons Kirk would thank the Redskins for are for giving him a chance, a lot of money, and a ludicrous market value going into free agency. He seems classy so he will definitely thank the fans for their support. Then he’s out the door.

  15. Thinking Cousins would sign with a failed team is berserk. He has pocketed $50Million in the last two years. If he goes anywhere, he will go to a team that he thinks can go to the SB with the addition of his talents.
    Teams, IMO, that might be attractive to him: Jacksonville, Denver, Minnesota, Buffalo, NE(if Brady retires), Dallas (if Prescott lays an egg this season).
    Any to add to this list?

  16. Skins will end up signing him to a contract that will change how QB’s are paid. 6 years, $180MM, with 4 years and $112MM guaranteed. They can’t and won’t let him walk.

