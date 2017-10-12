With 49ers next on schedule, Kirk Cousins gets asked about his future

Getty Images

With Kirk Cousins playing out the year on the franchise tag, there’s a very real possibility that he’ll be heading to a new team in 2018.

Given his past working relationship with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan when Shanahan was with the Redskins and the 49ers’ need for a long-term answer at quarterback, there’s been talk that Cousins could make the jump to Santa Clara. With the 49ers in Washington this weekend, that talk seeped into a conference call with 49ers reporters on Wednesday.

Cousins said his thoughts are on the present and not the future.

“There’s just so much to do between now and then,” Cousins said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “This league is so challenging. It’s about right now. And it’s about doing all I can right now to hopefully be in a position to where Washington won’t let me leave, or doesn’t want to leave because I’ve done my job. So that’s where my focus lies. We’ll see how it all shakes out.”

While it’s hard to imagined the 49ers won’t be in the mix for Cousins if he hits the open market, speculating about what’s going to happen in March in October is a good way to wind up looking silly. There are too many variables involved, which makes it a much sounder plan to concentrate on the 12 games left in this season and then figure it all out from there.