Andrew Luck’s sticking to his process as workload increases

AP

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck‘s taking today off.

Of course, that was part of the plan, after throwing more yesterday as he ramps up his work in his recovery from shoulder surgery.

Via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, Luck said he had to remain patient as he works through the process of his return,

“It would be foolish to get close to the finish line and start skipping steps,” Luck said.

Until he can practice back-to-back days without a setback, the Colts appear content to give him all the time he needs. But Thursday was a good sign, as he threw more passes, longer passes (some of 40 yards) and worked with the scout team.

“Starting to get into an environment where everything is not controlled, which is certainly football, to a certain degree,” he said. “I think every step at this point is a substantial step.”

He’s still not going to play Monday against the Titans, and it seems unlikely for the following Sunday against the Jaguars. But he’s getting closer.

Asked if he thought he could see the finish line, he replied: “I think I do.”

So now is not the time to take shortcuts.