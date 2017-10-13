Belichick raves about competitiveness of Jets

Posted by Mike Florio on October 13, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT
Earlier this week, Patriots coach Bill Belichick made Josh McCown seem like Joe Namath. Belichick now has made McCown and his teammates seem like the rest of the ’68 Jets.

Asked Friday by reporters about the degree of competitiveness the Jets have shown, Belichick said this: “High. Very high. I mean, you look at the play in the Miami game. That’s a great example right there where McCown goes back to pass, [Cameron] Wake kind of flushes him up in the pocket. [Ndamukong] Suh hits him as he’s throwing the ball. The ball goes sideways off to the right. Is it a fumble? Is it an incomplete pass? Miami’s got one guy running to the ball. The Jets have four guys running to the ball and, ultimately, McCown ends up recovering a fumble 25 yards off to the side of the play and they got four guys right there.

“He came up with it but it could have been one of the other three guys, too. Miami’s got one guy there. I think that’s a good example of their competitiveness as a team. They hustle, they tackle. They’re alert.”

Belichick pointed to other examples that prove his point.

“They’ve taken advantage of the fourth-and-21 play against Jacksonville on a fake punt or [Marcus] Williams catches a ball and breaks a couple of tackles, gets a first down,” Belichick said. “Last week against Cleveland, they’re out of field goal range with six seconds [left]. They run an out-of-bounds play, kick a 57-yard field goal, win by three. Exchange punts against Jacksonville in overtime with two minutes to go, get a punt return, kick a field goal, and win in overtime.

“I mean, the other team has as good a chance at winning as they did. I’d say they outcompeted them, out-executed them, outperformed them in critical situations. I mean, look, it’s a two-point play against Buffalo to tie the game at the end of the third quarter. That was a very competitive game, too. Even I would say in the Oakland game even though they didn’t win that game, they fell behind at halftime, but I thought they competed very hard through the end of the game.”

So, basically, Belichick is sold on where the Jets currently are.

“They’ve played good at the end of games,” he said. “They’ve played good for 60 minutes. They play hard. I mean, whoever is saying that I don’t know what games they are watching. Maybe it’s fantasy football or some garbage. I don’t know. I don’t know how you can watch that team play and not think they’re one of the most competitive teams we’ve played.”

We’ll see how competitive the Jets are come Sunday, when the Patriots come to town for what will be an unlikely battle for first place in the AFC East. You can either choose to watch the game, or you can watch something else. Maybe fantasy football or some garbage.

  5. “They play hard. I mean, whoever is saying that I don’t know what games they are watching. Maybe it’s fantasy football or some garbage. I don’t know.”

    This is one (of the many) reasons I love BB. No b.s., not one bleep given to reporters’ feelings, just straight football and respect where respect’s due.

  7. See? Even BB can find the good in everything … But his biggest fans (TyLaw) cannot. They need to troll and disparage…

    Sad really.

  8. “He came up with it but it could have been one of the other three guys, too. Miami’s got one guy there. I think that’s a good example of their competitiveness as a team. They hustle, they tackle. They’re alert.”

    This made me think of two things…
    1)Sounds like a subliminal diss towards the Dolphins effort or lack thereof
    2)Next time the Pats and Dolphins play he will be saying how great that one Dolphins player effort was and how they should be taken serious as a team based off those efforts lol

  9. I have always wondered how long BB has to think, to blabber something good about every team they play?? It is quite comical, actually, to hear this every week!!!

  12. I’m obviously not a Pats fan, but I think Belichick’s strategy is brilliant. Opposing football players want to be respected. If they feel disrespected, they will be angry and try to knock Patriots out of the game. I think all this praise takes a little bit of the edge off the other team, consciously or unconsciously.

  13. He may be blowing smoke, but he won’t take any team lightly. Going back the last few seasons they have beaten the Jets by single digits-3,2,1,7 and 5 points since 2013 (less than 4 points on average if you take out the one blowout defeat last Christmas Eve) and lost to them a couple of times the past few years in 2013 and 2015…division game he knows to not take lightly…

  14. All he is really doing is motivating his own team. The Jets are playing with house money and the Patriots have everything to lose this game. They know Brady’s time is running out and their play hasn’t matched Brady’s will to win. The Jets on the other hand have some momentum coming into this game which usually isn’t the case and the Pats are shorthanded to boot.

    Should be a close game.

