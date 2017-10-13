Carson Wentz keeps showing he’s “right guy” for Eagles

AP

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes against the Panthers on Thursday night, but one of the most memorable plays of the night came on a play that ended just short of the end zone.

Wentz lowered his shoulder and tried to run over Panthers safety Mike Adams on the 1-yard-line, something that didn’t happen but left his teammates and opponents impressed. Tight end Zach Ertz said Wentz “is going to compete his butt off” and Panthers cornerback James Bradberry called him “fearless” for “trying to will his team to win.”

Eagles coach Doug Pederson praised Wentz’s toughness while reiterating the team’s feeling that they have their quarterback of the present and future.

“The quarterback position is so important in this league,” Pederson said, via PennLive.com. “That’s one position you gotta get right. And he’s the right guy for the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Wentz’s three touchdown passes on Thursday night give him 13 for the season. He threw 16 in 16 games last season and he’s leading a passing attack that’s making more plays down the field while seeing fewer throws wind up as interceptions, all of which makes it hard to argue with Pederson’s feeling that Wentz is exactly what the Eagles need on offense.