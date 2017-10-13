Christian McCaffrey could threaten NFL rookie reception record

Getty Images

Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey added 10 more catches in Thursday night’s loss to the Eagles, keeping him near record pace through six NFL games.

McCaffrey now has 37 catches through six games, meaning he’s on pace to finish the season with 99 catches. The NFL record for a rookie is 101 catches, set by Anquan Boldin in 2003. The record for a rookie running back is 88, set by Reggie Bush in 2006. McCaffrey is well ahead of Bush’s running back record pace, and neck-and-neck with Boldin’s pace.

For the second consecutive week, McCaffrey scored a receiving touchdown. However, he hasn’t broken a lot of long catches: He has gained more than 20 yards on just one reception, and overall he has 293 receiving yards, an average of 7.9 yards a catch.

McCaffrey also isn’t breaking long runs: He has just 38 carries for 104 yards, with a long run of 11 yards, after having just four carries for eight yards on Thursday night. McCaffrey also has three kickoff returns for 58 yards and 15 punt returns for 113 yards. The Panthers are putting the ball in his hands a lot. They’re waiting for him to break some more big plays.