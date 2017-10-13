Damarious Randall, Davante Adams fined for post-TD actions

Getty Images

Packers cornerback Damarious Randall insists he didn’t get an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during last Sunday’s victory over the Cowboys, but he did and the discipline for flipping the ball at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after returning for a touchdown extended beyond the field.

According to multiple reports, Randall has been fined $9,115 by the league for the ball flip. Randall said this week that “I don’t think I got a penalty” when asked about what happened, although it was as clear that he did as it was that his touchdown helped the Packers get a win in Dallas.

Another Packers player has been fined for his post-touchdown activity as well. Wide receiver Davante Adams has been fined $6,076 for throwing the ball into the stands after his game-winning score in the fourth quarter. Adams said he didn’t think about trying to get the ball back.

“It was going too far, so I lost track of it. I got a pretty nice arm, I’d like to think,” Adams said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal.

Adams would not have been fined if he’d handed the ball to someone in the stands.