DeVante Parker doubtful for Dolphins this week

The Dolphins are likely to be without Jay Cutler‘s favorite downfield threat Sunday, but they’re not counting him completely out yet.

Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, wide receiver DeVante Parker will be listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Falcons, though they’re still holding out some degree of hope.

“I’ll never count him out after what he did last year in Baltimore,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said, referring to last year’s game in which he returned from an ankle injury to play.

Parker’s dealing with an ankle injury this week that kept him off the practice field all week.

The Dolphins have struggled to score points (or even really gain yards) this year, so the absence of Parker’s a significant blow. They’re already last in the league in both points and yards without him.