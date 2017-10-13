Doug Martin “surprised” how quickly things came back for him

Getty Images

Thanks to the postponement of the season opener and the final three games of a four-game suspension, Buccaneers running back Doug Martin had a four-week break to start the year.

That came to an end before last Thursday’s game against the Patriots and Martin jumped right into the Tampa lineup. He ran 13 times for 74 yards and a touchdown

“I was surprised at how quick some of the stuff came back to me,” Martin said, via Roy Cummings of FloridaFootballInsider.com. “I was surprised at how quickly the reads came and how the twitch was and how good (my) cuts were. It was a good feeling to have.”

Martin played 26 snaps last week while Charles Sims played 32 as the Bucs were playing from behind and throwing the ball in the second half. Martin’s playing time should increase if he can maintain his success from last week while the Bucs have more success as a team against the Cardinals this Sunday.