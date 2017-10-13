Eli Manning doesn’t want to play anywhere else

Getty Images

Eli Manning orchestrated a trade that brought him to the Giants when he was entering the NFL in 2004 and he’s not looking to orchestrate a trade that takes him elsewhere now that he’s nearing the end of his career on a terrible Giants team.

With the Giants 0-5, some have wondered if the team might explore trading Manning and whether Manning might be interested in going to a team with a chance to do something other than earn the first overall draft pick before turning 37 in January. The Jaguars are often the team mentioned as a landing spot as many feel they are a quarterback away from making a real playoff run and their football chief Tom Coughlin has a long relationship with Manning from their shared time with the Giants.

On Thursday, Manning said he hasn’t heard such talk and that he doesn’t “want to play anywhere else.”

“That’s always the goal,” Manning said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday. “You always want to come to a place and make an impact, stay in one spot, and I think that’s always the mindset. I hope that will be the case. Obviously, in this league, things can change, and if we have to make decisions, we’ll figure it out.”

The history of players landing with new teams late in their careers is too long to totally dismiss the possibility that Manning will wear a different uniform before he calls it a career. That said, it seems more likely that any change would come at some point down the road than via a trade ahead of this year’s deadline.