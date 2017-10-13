Elliott won’t get a bye-week check, will get the money later

Getty Images

With Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott officially suspended as the bye week approaches, he won’t be getting paid for Week Six. But he will get the money back later.

According to the NFL, the Elliott won’t be paid at all during his six-game suspension, including the bye week. However, he’ll get the $93,000-plus that he’ll lose this weekend in equal installments over the balance of the season, once his suspension ends.

Elliott is expected to attempt to block the suspension via the federal court action filed in New York by the league. Given that the goal would be to stop the suspension before the Cowboys return to action in Week Seven. look for any effort to stop the suspension to commence quickly.