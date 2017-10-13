Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

LB Matt Milano did well in his first start for the Bills.

Said Dolphins TE Julius Thomas of not starting last week, “If it’s about my ego or how I look, I’m going to have a long, tough life. If I’m going to be worried about being out there for the first snap, all kinds of things in life are going to trip me up.”

CB Malcolm Butler wants the Patriots defense to build off of last week’s performance.

Jets RB Matt Forte says he’s ready to go for Sunday.

The Ravens defense saw good things from Mitch Trubisky while preparing for Sunday’s game.

A look at RB Jeremy Hill‘s role with the Bengals.

The Browns hope to get a spark from LB Jamie Collins‘ return to the lineup.

A win over the Chiefs would quiet much of the criticism of the Steelers.

LB Lamarr Houston is learning the Texans defense on the fly.

WR Donte Moncrief loves playing for the Colts, but how long will he be on the team?

Jaguars LB Telvin Smith has responded to pressure to prove his worth on the field.

Playing on Monday Night Football is a dream of Titans QB Marcus Mariota.

Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders said you can’t get frustrated by the amount of targets if the team is winning.

The Chiefs say they aren’t taking the Steelers lightly.

Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram are giving the Chargers a potent pass-rushing tandem.

Raiders DE Khalil Mack said wildfires haven’t shifted the team’s focus from beating the Chargers.

A look at the Cowboys running backs who would fill in for Ezekiel Elliott.

Will the Giants be able to block Von Miller?

The finish was better than the start for the Eagles offensive line on Thursday night.

Jay Gruden hasn’t looked like a pass-first coach for the Redskins this season.

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky got some advice from Joe Flacco.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford and WR Golden Tate have a good history against the Saints.

CB Quinten Rollins is bidding for more snaps on the Packers defense.

Vikings QB Case Keenum will face the Packers for the first time.

The Falcons are selling standing room tickets for this weekend’s game.

The Panthers want to give RB Jonathan Stewart more room to run.

The Saints have had all their players on the practice field the last two days.

WR Adam Humphries has been an effective playmaker for the Buccaneers.

Changes could be coming to the Cardinals offensive line.

The Rams defense will need to hold Leonard Fournette in check this weekend.

The 49ers will see former coach Jim Tomsula on Sunday.

A look at some unsung players who have stepped up for the Seahawks.