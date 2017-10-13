Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott ruling a “setback,” but there’s more to come

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones found out that the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the NFL on Thursday when they ordered the injunction blocking running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension be vacated.

The ruling found that the NFLPA’s filing was premature because it came before the NFL’s arbitration process had run its course, leaving the district court without “subject matter jurisdiction” as a result. The ruling put Elliott’s suspension in place immediately, but Jones didn’t sound like he was resigned to life with Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden in the backfield during a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan,

“This was a setback yesterday. There’s still more to come,” Jones said.

Jones has long maintained that he doesn’t think Elliott should have been suspended, something he repeated on Friday by saying he doesn’t feel “the suspension was done in a fair way.” The way the suspension was done had nothing to do with the ruling on Thursday, something the NFLPA pointed out, and any attempt to address that aspect will also have to address why it isn’t allowed under the collectively bargained disciplinary system.

The NFL won that fight in the Tom Brady suspension and they’re confident of getting the same result even as Elliott and the Cowboys hope things go the other way.

  3. Hate to say it (because I hate it) but the CBA does entirely hand this to the NFL. It doesnt matter if they cant make a case for guilt, the CBA says they dont have to. Any court that reviews the CBA, or even you or I, can see that wording there plain as day. Thats on the NFLPA for ever signing such a thing.

  4. While the process may have been unfair and the NFL handled that poorly, IMO, he still deserves to have consequences for his actions. He needs to grow up and not blame the system for this. His actions are not tolerable in society today. Jerry needs to come to grips with his criminal roster.

  6. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:07 pm
    This would be a good season to sit him because the iggles have this division wrapped up !

    ————
    Nothing is ever sewn up in week 5. Eagles look awesome though, Wentz is for real!

  7. I’m sure if you switch “Ezekiel Elliott” for “Tom Brady” that Jerry jones’ Opinion would be exactly the same… hahahahahahahahahahahaha. Suck it Jerry. You wanted this when it was Brady. You and the nfl/commish all wanted this. And you got it. Now the legal precedent is set. As was said above, it really doesn’t matter if he is guilty. It doesn’t matter if it was fair. The Commish, with your full support, won a victory in court against Brady that says he can do whatever he wants with regard to suspending players. So take your medicine Jerry. And cross your fingers Zeke doesn’t grope/expose/assault any women during his unsupervised vacation

  8. The outcome of this case will be applied throughout U.S. law.
    If Zeke gets away with this, then employees everywhere can do whatever they want, if it makes their employers look bad publicly, and it results in the firing of the employee, suddenly the employee can sue and demand damages and his job back.
    The end result of all this? Employers will go robotic because employees (like NFL players like Zeke) are not worth the hassle and cost.

