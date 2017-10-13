Kraft: Trump remarks were “a little inflammatory and inappropriate”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 13, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT
Three weeks ago, President Trump expressed hope that an NFL owner will respond to a player kneeling for the national anthem by saying, “Get that son of a bitch off the field.” One of those owners, who also counts President Trump as a friend, previously called the remarks disappointing.

More recently, Patriots owner Robert Kraft expanded on his beliefs.

“I think there were some comments made about what our young men were doing that were a little inflammatory and inappropriate, and I thought I had to speak out,” Kraft told the BBC, via CBS Boston. “And I spoke to the team and I told them that they were free to do what they thought was correct. . . .

“The greatest enemy in sport is division from within. And I personally feel it’s very important to respect our flag and our anthem. But I also respect the right of people in this country to make statements or protests peacefully, in a way that’s appropriate to them.”

At a time when the NFL may be planning to provide the players with an alternate platform for raising social concerns while also requiring them to stand for the anthem, Kraft doesn’t sound like an owner who would support a mandate to stand. His voice instead could emerge as a counter to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who has made it clear that his players will stand for the anthem or sit on the bench.

11 responses to “Kraft: Trump remarks were “a little inflammatory and inappropriate”

  2. Bob Kraft is personal friends with the world’s greatest terrorist and Apartheid state leader, Benjamin Netanyahu. Why don’t the Marxist SJW players ever call him out on that?

  4. Kraft and Trump are also close friends. Trump vistited with Kraft after his wife’s passing.

    It is OK to have differing views. Dissenting opinions / viewpoints lead to better decisions and actions. If we all thought the same way, how could we ever know we are headed down the wrong path?

  6. Not nearly as “inflammatory and inappropriate” as the players actions or or the NFL’s lack of appropriate response. Trump is doing what must be done, and that is too clearly convey to the NFL that they will literally pay out-of-pocket by continuing to defame America. I haven’t watched an NFL game since the week the players nationally kneeled & I will continue to boycott games until they all choose to appropriately stand 7 respect our Country. Personally, I hope every player kneeling loses their job…

  7. Lying SOB…….He did not want a mutiny by the players to ruin his bank roll so he allowed them to do what they wanted. No Balls when it came to doing the right thing so he blamed Trump. I am 70 years old and have always stood for the National Anthem and placed my right hand over my heart. It is the right thing to do…..

  8. Mark,

    Your big government fantasy world is sorely out of touch with capitalism.

    You love big government. We get it. Real Americans, who believe this is a great country, are tired of D.C. politicians telling successful businessmen how to run their businesses.

    Your kind needs to learn how to keep government’s nose out of privately run businesses.

  10. You know what’s good for inflammation? Moving to another country.

    Players are using their workplace to kneel during the national anthem. So far I’ve seen no evidence of any of these players doing anything except kneeling.

    “MAY I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE”!!!

    Will the real men of this country please stand up! Truth be told we are standing up and Trump is our voice. Don’t like it, leave! Cause my teams collective pocketbook weighs ten times that of the players and owners. And money is the factor that brings the NFL to its knees. That’s the position they’ll be in, begging for viewers, if the do t get their “act” together.

