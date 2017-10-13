Lions list Matthew Stafford as questionable

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford came out of last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers trailed by reports of ankle and hamstring injuries that might compromise his availability for this week’s trip to New Orleans.

Stafford didn’t have much to say about how he was feeling, but the Lions’ injury report confirmed that he’s been dealing with an ankle issue this week. It wasn’t enough to keep him from full participation in practice at any point, however, and there’s not much reason to think that Stafford will miss the game even though the Lions have listed him as questionable.

The full participation in practice is a good hint that Stafford will be on the field and so is the fact that the team hasn’t done anything to bolster the quarterback depth chart behind Jake Rudock. They could still do that on Saturday, but they don’t even have a quarterback on their depth chart. It seems quite unlikely that the Lions would dress Stafford if they didn’t think he could start, so the lack of another quarterback is a good sign that Detroit is going to have Stafford in the lineup.

Linebacker Paul Worrilow has been ruled out. Defensive end Ziggy Ansah, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, guard T.J. Lang, tackle Rick Wagner and running back Dwayne Washington are also listed as questionable.