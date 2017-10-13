Lions “strongly disagree” with DeAndre Levy’s brain injuries testimony

Getty Images

The Lions “strongly disagree” with former linebacker DeAndre Levy‘s testimony that they tried to silence him from speaking publicly about CTE.

“We are aware of his comments, and we strongly disagree with his claim that anyone from our organization tried to silence him,” the Lions said in a statement Friday night.

Levy appeared before a congressional subcommittee on brain injuries in football.

“The moment I said anything about it, I had two calls telling me I shouldn’t talk about it,” Levy said in testimony.

Levy played eight seasons in the NFL after the Lions made him a third-round pick.