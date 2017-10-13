Marcus Mariota practices again, Titans “hopeful” he can play

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota got a third straight day of work in Friday, and even though it was limited, they’re optimistic he can return to the lineup Monday against the Colts.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Mariota continues to improve from the hamstring injury which kept him out last week, and would do more tomorrow.

“We’re hopeful. We’re definitely hopeful,” Mularkey said. “It is going to come down to a lot of things. We have a full speed practice tomorrow, a walk-through and all that rest. It might be a game-time decision. Can he play and not risk himself further injury? That’s the biggest thing.”

Mularkey said his quarterback who sometimes runs still hasn’t done a full sprint yet, which seems kind of important. If he doesn’t play, they’d go with Matt Cassel again. At which point sprinting won’t be of any concern whatsoever.