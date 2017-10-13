Mike Williams expects to make debut Sunday

AP

Chargers rookie wide receiver Mike Williams expects to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Raiders.

The team, though, lists him as questionable on the injury report after he was limited in practice Friday. Coach Anthony Lynn said he would look at film of Friday’s practice before making a decision.

Still, it’s a step in the right direction for Williams, whom the Chargers had listed as out in the status report the past five weeks.

“I’m excited to get out there with my teammates for the first time six games in,” Williams said, via Eric Williams of ESPN. “Just to get out there is going to be a fun experience.”

The seventh overall pick has a herniated disc in his back that kept him out of the entire offseason program and training camp.