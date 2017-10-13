Muhammad Wilkerson, Bilal Powell questionable for Jets

Getty Images

The Jets may be without a key player on each side of the ball when they host the Patriots in a clash for the top spot in the AFC East that few people thought would be going down in Week Six.

Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson and running back Bilal Powell have both been listed as questionable for the matchup of 3-2 teams. Wilkerson is listed with shoulder and toe injuries and has not taken part in practice at all this week.

Powell has also been out of practice all week due to a calf injury that forced him out of last Sunday’s victory over the Browns in the second half.

While the Jets haven’t ruled out Powell, there may not be much reason to push him to play with Matt Forte set to return after missing the last two games with a toe injury. Elijah McGuire will also be in the backfield mix whether Powell gets the green light or not.