NFL quickly tries to get New York case moving

Getty Images

With the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit directing Ezekiel Elliott‘s federal lawsuit filed in Texas to to dismissed, the NFL is moving quickly to chase that win with ultimate victory over the Cowboys running back.

On Thursday afternoon, NFL lawyer Daniel Nash informed the presiding judge in the New York lawsuit filed by the league that: (1) the Texas case is over; and (2) the New York case can proceed.

Nash, in a one-page letter to Judge Katherine Polk Failla, explains that the league “intends to file a motion to confirm the arbitration award” confirming Elliott’s six-game suspension. explaining that “there is no long any basis for the Court to defer further action in this proceeding.”

That position overlooks the fact that Elliott has the right in the wake of Thursday’s ruling to seek a rehearing before the Fifth Circuit, which means that arguably it’s not yet time for the New York case to proceed. Ultimately, the question of whether Elliott’s appeal rights delay the suspension seems to be looming, and that fight could commence as soon as today.