NFLPA filing petition for rehearing with Fifth Circuit in Ezekiel Elliott case

Getty Images

The NFLPA will file a petition for a rehearing with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, seeking a full-court review in the Ezekiel Elliott case, via sports attorney Daniel Wallach. A three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit voted 2-1 to vacate the preliminary injunction on Elliott’s suspension and remanded the case back to district court with instructions to dismiss the case.

PFT reported Thursday that the Texas lawsuit was “not over” yet, despite the ruling, with a refiling one of the legal options the NFLPA could pursue.

The Fifth Circuit granted six en banc — all of the court’s judges — rehearings out of 200 petitions last year, according to Gabe Feldman, the director of the Tulane Sports Law Program.

The NFL reinstated Elliott’s six-game suspension after the Fifth Circuit ruling Thursday.