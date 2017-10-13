NFL’s suspension of Elliott is justified, for now

Getty Images

The ongoing legal fight between the NFL and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott currently is being won by the league, putting Elliott and the NFL Players Association in a difficult spot.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has issued a mandate implementing its decision more quickly than usual, forcing the union to formally seek a recall of the mandate so that a petition for rehearing can be filed within the usual 14-day window. In English, this means that the law currently recognizes the suspension, and that the NFLPA must convince a court, somewhere, to alter the status quo.

The union has filed a motion with the Fifth Circuit to recall the mandate, which would give Elliott his full two weeks to file a petition for rehearing, and also would reinstate the order blocking the suspension. The union also may want to consider filing a separate motion for preliminary injunction with the federal court in New York, since waiting for the Fifth Circuit to issue its ruling could limit the time that the union will have to block the suspension before next Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Put simply, Elliott currently is officially suspended, subject to an order from the Fifth Circuit or the New York federal court that would block it.