Panthers fan arrested, charged with simple assault for punch in stands

A Panthers fan has been arrested for punching another fan at last night’s game.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that it has arrested Kyle Adam Maraghy and is taking him to Mecklenburg County Jail. He is facing a charge of simple assault.

In a video that has been widely circulated on social media today, Maraghy was caught on tape punching another fan, leaving him with a bloody face. According to witnesses, Maraghy and the fan he punched had a verbal dispute because Maraghy was standing in front of the victim and obstructing his view.

The incident led to increased talk among NFL fans online that a few violent and unruly fans ruin the experience from the vast majority of fans who just want to enjoy a game. The league office and the Panthers have both said they’re concerned about the incident and committed to security at the stadium.