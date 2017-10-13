Panthers say they have identified violent fan, contacted police

Getty Images

The ugly incident in the stands last night in Carolina has attracted the attention of the Panthers and the police.

The Panthers say they were able to identify the fan who was caught on tape punching another fan late in Thursday night’s loss to the Eagles.

“We have reviewed video tape of the incident and have identified the perpetrator. We are working with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department to pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law,” Panthers Executive Director of Risk Management Lance Emory said. “The Carolina Panthers are committed to a fan-friendly and family-friendly stadium experience. The behavior exhibited by the perpetrator is unacceptable and will not be condoned at Bank of America Stadium.”

The league office has also said it takes the matter seriously and that league security is looking into the incident.