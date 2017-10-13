Raiders: Game against Chargers remains in Oakland for now

Getty Images

The Raiders game against the Chargers remains as scheduled in Oakland, though in a statement, the Raiders left open the possibility that could change if the air quality worsens.

The team said in a statement: “Sunday’s game against the Chargers remains scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PT at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. We will continue to monitor air quality conditions in the Bay Area and will update the public with any changes via our social media channels.”

Northern California wildfires, which began in the state’s wine country, have killed at least 29 and destroyed some 3,500 homes and businesses. Smoke from the fires has left Oakland, which is 45 miles south, with an unhealthy air quality index.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said earlier Friday that a decision to move the game would have to be made by the end of today.

“We can’t wait until the day before,” Lockhart said. “I expect, based on historical precedent, if a decision is made that we need to move the game, that decision will be made [Friday].”

The smoke has forced the Raiders to alter their outdoor practice schedule this week to limit the effect on players.