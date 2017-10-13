Report: 49ers shopping NaVorro Bowman

Getty Images

Linebacker Navorro Bowman‘s time with the 49ers could be coming to an end. The team is shopping Bowman, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter adds “there are teams interested.”

Bowman expressed displeasure earlier this week at having his snaps reduced. A full-time starter since 2011, he played only 58 of 76 snaps in an overtime loss to the Colts on Sunday and still finished with a team-high 10 tackles. But Brock Coyle, an undrafted core special teams player, had two tackles and a half sack in Browman’s spot.

Bowman, who has an $11.99 million salary cap number next season, doesn’t appear to be in the 49ers’ long-term plans. So a trade would benefit both sides, though Bowman has spent all seven seasons in San Francisco after it made him a third-round pick.

He ranks as only one of four players in franchise history to earn four first-team All-Pro honors.