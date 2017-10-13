Report: Eagles safety Chris Maragos thought to have torn PCL

Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles safety Chris Maragos left Thursday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter after injuring his right knee on a punt return.

Margos was trying to run down Christian McCaffrey with just under six minutes remaining. Linebacker Najee Goode dove at McCaffrey and crashed into Maragos’ right leg.

According to Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Maragos is thought to have a torn PCL in his knee. An MRI is set for Friday but the belief is that his ACL has remained intact.

Maragos started one game this season in place of an injured Rodney McLeod, but his primary value comes on special teams. He had two tackles on specials teams against the Panthers and had four tackles on special teams through the first five games of the season.

Maragos has appeared in 53 games for the Eagles over the past four seasons.