Rob Gronkowski “ready to roll”

The Patriots held tight end Rob Gronkowski out of practice on Wednesday, but he’s been on the field the other two days of the week and says he’ll be there on Sunday as well.

Gronkowski declared himself “ready to roll” after missing the team’s Week Five game with a thigh injury that popped up during the truncated practice week leading into a Thursday game. Gronkowski said on Friday that he thinks he would have been able to play in a normal week.

“Yes, but it is what it is,” Gronkowski said, via NESN.com. “Unfortunately, it was a quick-turnaround game, Thursday night, and I just wasn’t ready to roll. There was no chance that I could have. But it is what it is. I took care of myself throughout that whole time, took care of my body and now I’m ready to play. Whatever coaches call, I’ll be ready.”

While the short week may have kept Gronkowski from playing, the extended break between games should have the Patriots with most hands on deck against the Jets. Cornerback Eric Rowe has been the only player out of practice all week.