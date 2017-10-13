Russell Okung urges players to band together against NFL, Trump’s anthem pressure

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 13, 2017, 9:46 AM EDT
If the NFL and its team owners think players are just going to go along quietly with whatever they decide to make their national anthem problem go away, they could be in for a bit o a surprise.

Chargers tackle Russell Okung has written a letter to all the league’s players that he’s going to post online, asking them to take a unified stand against any pressure from the league to curb demonstrations during the anthem.

“We can either wait until we receive our respective marching orders, speak up individually, or find a way to collaborate, and exercise our agency as the lifeblood of the league,” Okung wrote, according to a copy of the letter provided to the New York Times.

Owners will meet next week, and how to handle protests during the anthem (not of the anthem) will be a central topic. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Dolpins owner Stephen Ross have already sent down word that their players should stand, after pressure from the White House.

Okung said he wanted to reach out to players because he feared the initial point of protests — racial inequality and police brutality — has been lost in the bluster of President Donald Trump’s speeches and tweets.

“I’m about shifting the narrative. We can’t be distracted by what he is trying to do,” Okung said of Trump. “We’re honing our voice. We’re not unified against Trump, we’re unified against social injustice.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo this week making clear the league wanted players to stand, while trying to walk the fine line of not alienating labor.

And Okung’s letter (which has been posted in full at the Players Tribune) makes clear that might be trickier than imagined.

28 responses to “Russell Okung urges players to band together against NFL, Trump’s anthem pressure

  1. It really doesn’t look like there are any good guys in this mess. The players are being jerks and getting everyone upset. Others are lying about the nature of the protests to rile up fake outrage. And some are making it about race. I’m kind of hating all of them.

  2. Yeah, more anthem protesting by players. That will really endear players to the fans and increase the NFL’s popularity. They need to cool it, not keep stirring the pot, but apparently many of them are too stupid to realize it?!

  3. If these players feel so strongly about their beliefs, why not protest by refusing to play? That would show me something. Dishonoring the anthem does nothing to further their cause, whatever that is.

  4. Keep doubling down on your mistakes…what you get when you “win” is something you can’t even fathom. Only the dumb attempt to use peer, racial and political pressure to forward their agenda. Especially an agenda which will pit your wallet against the people who put cash in them.

  6. Players on teams with losing records will participate in something (aka ‘Losers’) while players on winning teams (ale ‘Winners’) will (and should) focus all their energy on continuing to win.

    First amendment rights in the workplace are not a privledge.

  8. At this point they’re just protesting the idea of their bosses telling them what to do while at work.

    I haven’t heard any players talking about measures that need to be taken to improve the issues they claim to be protesting; and if they are, I sure haven’t seen it here.

  9. Glad to see the players not wimping out. Players have more power than tbey realize. You can not allow them to control you like that. I speak up with my job , speak up for yours. Only 1% of America has the talent to play in the NFL. Players , you are in control from here.

  10. There is nothing tricky about getting the players to stand.

    You simply enforce your constitutional rights on acceptable employee behavior while they are in uniform.

    This ain’t rocket science.

    The players have no constitutional right to conduct a personal protest while they are on the job.

    It would have been a lot easier if a certain commissioner would have instructed a certain QB last season about this very topic.

  12. I’m about shifting the narrative. We can’t be distracted by what he is trying to do,” Okung said of Trump. “We’re honing our voice. We’re not unified against Trump, we’re unified against social injustice.”
    —————————————————–

    okay, fine, whatever –

    so what I’m hearing you say then is you will never, ever, ever stand for the anthem. Since day one on this world there has always been social injustice and there always will be social injustice. So now you’re kind of in a predicament because at some point when you do come to some sort of agreement (my guess is it would be financial) with the NFL and you start standing again we will all then see it really wasn’t about the “social injustice” after all.

  13. The title of this story should have been: “Russell Okung urges players to band together in angering half of the NFL fan base and costing players and owners billions of dollars in lost revenue that they will never be able to recoup”.

    But that title would have taken up too much space

  14. @steelerdeathstar
    this issue is bigger than making sure you are “endeared” by the players and if the pot wasn’t stirred a mere 50 years ago, you and I would be drinking from separate sources…….but perhaps that’s how western pa rolls.

  17. If anyone of us would band together against our employers, we would be fired immediately. These overpaid jerks need to protest/demonstrate on there own time, not on the job. The NFL should stand up and start replacing them. There rule book does state “Throughout the period on game-day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office.

  18. dcpatfan says:
    October 13, 2017 at 10:02 am
    @steelerdeathstar
    this issue is bigger than making sure you are “endeared” by the players and if the pot wasn’t stirred a mere 50 years ago, you and I would be drinking from separate sources…….but perhaps that’s how western pa rolls.
    ——
    Don’t you have a protest to attend somewhere?

  19. Kudos to Russell Okung. There is social injustice in this country. Protesting in the dark is like not protesting at all. Protest where people see you. Keep up the good fight.

  20. my fandom has declined steadily and if the spoiled brat millionaires who play a game start to flagrantly disrespect the flag and the country en masse I will be completely done with these entitles jerkoffs.

  22. Last time I checked, the players were employees and were on the clock when the anthem was played. Regardless of your personal stance on the issue, the fact is that players kneeling during the anthem is costing their respective employers millions. As such, the league wants its employees to stand during then anthem while they are being paid to do so.

    All Russell Okung is managing to do is to publicly declare himself a liability and a distraction. Much like Kap, Micheal Sam and T.O. before him, I suspect he will soon find that liabilities are not welcome in the league. Nothing motivates people to fall in line faster than threatening their livelihood.

  23. Okung and some of the other NFL players don’t get it. The Anthem battle is a losing one, especially since it’s more of a battle against Trump than social injustice. The NFLPA seems tone deaf on how to handle the issue. Where are the commercials or statements from them on social injustice? I haven’t seen much if any from them. Maybe a few from some players, but nothing coordinated from the NFLPA.

  24. People have said that first amendment rights in the workplace are not a privilege. They should be protesting on the job. But at the end of day, these football players platform is on the field, just as a radio personality platform is the radio and a TV personality platform is on TV.

    Keep up the good fight, Can’t Stop Won’t Stop!

  27. When will the blowhards who claim they will quit watching the NFL actually quit watching the NFL? Fewer and fewer teams from all sports are booking stays in Trump-branded hotels over the last year, so we can expect to hear a lot more noise out of Trump going forward… since this is a free country and all.

  28. @steelerdeathstar
    this issue is bigger than making sure you are “endeared” by the players and if the pot wasn’t stirred a mere 50 years ago, you and I would be drinking from separate sources…….but perhaps that’s how western pa rolls.
    ————————————————————————————————-
    I call BS. Nobody, or very few are protesting because of a social injustice that has occurred. If that was the case, this would have happened after police shootings, or when Kap kneeled last season when he was pretty much protesting by himself. It took Trump calling them out to “protest”. Let’s not make the protests to be about something more than hatred for Trump. I’m no fan of the man, but saying these protests are about social injustice and not about protesting Trump is laughable.

