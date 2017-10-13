Saints sign Bryce Harris yet again

Getty Images

The Saints signed veteran offensive tackle Bryce Harris for the fourth time since September, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

The team has injuries along with offensive line with tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder) and guard Andrus Peat (hip) listed as questionable.

Armstead, the starting left tackle, has spent the start of the season rehabbing from offseason surgery. He practiced on a limited basis this week.

Harris has suited up for two games this season but has not played an offensive snap.

New Orleans released defensive tackle John Hughes in a corresponding move. Hughes spent training camp with the Saints and re-signed last week.