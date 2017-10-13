Sam Bradford, Stefon Diggs are out for Sunday

Getty Images

If the Vikings are going to beat the Packers on Sunday, they’ll have to do it without their three most important offensive players entering the season.

Running back Dalvin Cook already is on injured reserve with a torn ACL. Quarterback Sam Bradford also is out for the game, after re-injuring his knee on Monday night. And receiver Stefon Diggs, who told reporters earlier this week that he’ll play despite a groin injury, also is out.

The Vikings will instead rely on quarterback Case Keenum, receiver Adam Thielen, running back Jerick McKinnon, and tight end Kyle Rudolph. They also need others to step up, whether it be running back Latavius Murray, receiver Laquon Treadwell, or receiver Michael Floyd, an intriguing presence who missed the first four games due to a suspension.

Things get even more intriguing on Monday, when quarterback Teddy Bridgewater may return from the Physically Unable to Perform list after a devastating knee injury suffered during practice more than 13 months ago.