Sam Bradford, Stefon Diggs are out for Sunday

Posted by Mike Florio on October 13, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT
If the Vikings are going to beat the Packers on Sunday, they’ll have to do it without their three most important offensive players entering the season.

Running back Dalvin Cook already is on injured reserve with a torn ACL. Quarterback Sam Bradford also is out for the game, after re-injuring his knee on Monday night. And receiver Stefon Diggs, who told reporters earlier this week that he’ll play despite a groin injury, also is out.

The Vikings will instead rely on quarterback Case Keenum, receiver Adam Thielen, running back Jerick McKinnon, and tight end Kyle Rudolph. They also need others to step up, whether it be running back Latavius Murray, receiver Laquon Treadwell, or receiver Michael Floyd, an intriguing presence who missed the first four games due to a suspension.

Things get even more intriguing on Monday, when quarterback Teddy Bridgewater may return from the Physically Unable to Perform list after a devastating knee injury suffered during practice more than 13 months ago.

19 responses to “Sam Bradford, Stefon Diggs are out for Sunday

  2. That stinks I really wanted, at least Diggs to play, I think Keenum runs the offense better than Bradford, maybe thats just the illusion depending on the defenses he played, all though Sam had issues with the offense last year as well, and while Bradford may have had more upside than Keenum, the days of Bradford reaching that upside I feel are behind him.

    Go Pack

  6. tinye67 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 2:31 pm
    This one is gift wrapped for the Packers.
    ___________

    No game is ever gift wrapped in the NFL, don’t forget about the Patriots potentially undefeated season, or even earlier this year, with the Steelers vs. the Bears.

  9. I don’t know why Sam Bradford doesn’t retire from football. It seems pretty obvious that he cannot stay healthy. Watching him on Monday night was like seeing the same movie over and over again. Its sad.

  11. To even things up a little- let’s see Rodgers, Nelson and Aaron Jones sit this out. 😉

    Would be quite amusing if the Vikings O puts a beating on the Packers “vaunted” D.

  12. mantorras says:
    October 13, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    what else would you expect, the franchise is cursed.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    No, it is just very poorly run and has been for a very long time. Luckily for us, guys like you keep telling the world just how wonderful they’re doing and you keep throwing money at them. They have absolutely zero incentive to change… and we thank you for that.

    Regards,
    The Rest Of The NFCN

  14. mnvikes1961 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 2:53 pm
    To even things up a little- let’s see Rodgers, Nelson and Aaron Jones sit this out. 😉

    Would be quite amusing if the Vikings O puts a beating on the Packers “vaunted”

    Who is calling the Packers defense vaunted? Nobody. Lets see what the Packers O does against the Viking “vaunted” D.

  15. There you go Barney fans.
    You have your built in excuses all lined up.
    And then you can always sprinkle in a few of your never ending officiating complaints just for good measure.
    You gotta love the classics.

  16. Always have to take a rivalry game seriously regardless of injuries or won/loss record. Packers need to bring their hard hats and lunch pails to this one and take care of business.

  17. A lot of teams have injuries right now, but few teams have lost, literally, their best offensive weapons in the three of the last four years.

    People can mock us Vikings fans for having “built-in” excuses, and they can say, inexplicably, that our D is overrated, but few teams can come back from these sorts of injuries year-in, year-out.

    I predict that the Pack are going to win because Aaron Rodger is just amazing. However, to say that losing three of our starting offensive players (key players: starting QB, top RB, and top WR) is nothing more than trolling.

  18. Sorry to see such talent missing. That’s the problem with following the NFL – you seldom see matchups of teams at full strength.
    The only thing I’ll say bad about the Vikings is the troller with 15 different sign-on names on this site.

  19. No upside for the Pack here…I really wish all those guys were playing for Minny…..injury excuses already checked that box. Next up explaining how the officials accounted for 30 of the 36 points the pack scored…ya know if it wasn’t for that holding call in the 1st quarter this game woulda been closer

