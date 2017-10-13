Sam Bradford, Stefon Diggs remain out of Vikings practice

Getty Images

Barring something totally unforeseen, Case Keenum is going to be starting at quarterback for the Vikings against the Packers on Sunday and it looks like there’s a good chance that he’s going to be without one of the team’s top two receivers.

According to multiple reports from Friday’s Vikings practice, wide receiver Stefon Diggs is not taking part in the team’s final workout of the week. Diggs is dealing with a groin injury and did not practice on either Wednesday or Thursday either.

Diggs said on Wednesday that he expects to play this week, but the lack of any practice time could make that difficult.

Sam Bradford also remained out of practice on Friday and there would seem to be no chance that he’ll be starting this weekend after being forced out of Monday’s game before the end of the first half. Bradford had missed the previous three games with his knee injury and there’s no sign of when he might be well enough to play again.