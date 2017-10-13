San Diego mayor offers help if Chargers-Raiders needs to be moved

Getty Images

As wildfires ravage Northern California, the league continues to monitor the conditions as they pertain to Sunday’s Chargers game at the Raiders.

And while there’s no indication they’re considering moving the game because of the poor air quality, one city has offered to help.

According to Tom Krasovic of the San Diego Union Tribune, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is receptive to hosting the game there if the Oakland Coliseum is unavailable.

“I am not aware of any request that has come from the NFL to date,” Faulconer’s chief of staff Aimee Fawcett said. “We are always happy to help other cities during times like these.”

Such a possibility would be rich in irony — the Chargers playing a road game in their old home, and likely in front of another hostile crowd, and a much larger one.

There is precedent for moving games, as 2003 wildfires in the San Diego area caused a Chargers-Cardinals game to be moved to Phoenix.

This weekend’s game can’t be flipped to the Chargers’ “home” field, as the MLS L.A. Galaxy is scheduled to use the StubHub Center this weekend. Other options in the Bay Area or Los Angeles also exist.